Munich (Germany): The Indian contingent ended their campaign at the World Shooting Para Sports World Cup 2022 in Munich with two more gold medals on the final day, finishing with a total of ten medals in their tally. On the final day, Singhraj Adhana secured a gold medal in P4 Mixed 50m SH1 event. He also secured a gold medal in the P4 Mixed Team 50m SH1 event with Manish Narwal and Deepender. He has won four medals in the event.

"2022, World Shooting Para Sports World Cup, Munich Update Day 5, two more golds for India 1. @AdhanaSinghraj (#TOPSAthlete) - P4 Mixed 50m SH1 2. @AdhanaSinghraj, @manishnarwal02 (#TOPSAthlete), #Deepender - P4 Mixed Team 50m SH1. 4 medals for Singhraj so far," tweeted SAI Media.

India finishes its campaign at the tournament with a total of ten medals, consisting of six golds, three silvers and a bronze. "India won a total of medals (6 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze) in this World Cup Well Done Champs. Proud of You All," added SAI Media in another tweet.

The Indian contingent won two more silvers on Day 4 on Monday. Rahul Jakhar bagged his third medal at the event, winning silver with Deepender Singh, Anurodh at the P5 Mixed Team 10m SH1 event. Deepender also captured silver at P5 Mixed 10m SH1 event.

"2022 World Shooting Para Sports World Cup, Munich Update Day 4, 2 more Silver for India. Deepender, Rahul & Anurodh - P5 Mixed Team 10m SH1 2. Deepender Singh - P5 Mixed 10m SH1 A special mention for Rahul Jakhar as this marks his 3rd medal so far," tweeted SAI Media. Earlier on Sunday, India had won two medals, one gold and one bronze.

Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adhana and Nihal Singh captured gold in P1 Men's 10m Team SH1 event while Nisha Kanwar bagged bronze in P2 Women's 10m SH1 event. "July 17: 2022 World #Shooting Para Sports World Cup, Munich Day Update 2 more medals for India Gold medal 1. @manishnarwal02 (TOPS athlete), @AdhanaSinghraj (TOPS Athlete), #NihalSingh - P1 Men's 10m Team SH1 Bronze medal 1. #NishaKanwar - P2 Women's 10m SH1," tweeted SAI Media.

Earlier on July 16, the Tokyo Paralympian duo of Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis won their second gold of the season, earlier winning it at Chateauroux WSPS 2022. They won the medal at P6 Mixed Team 10m Pistol SH1 event. "July 16: 2nd consecutive gold for Manish/ Rubina this season Duo of Tokyo Paralympians @manishnarwal02 & #RubinaFrancis win GOLD in P6 Mixed Team 10m Pistol SH1 event at the ongoing 2022 WSPS World Cup, Munich Duo had earlier also won at #Chateauroux2022 Absolutely brilliant," tweeted SAI Media.

The Indian contingent began its campaign at the 2022 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup with a bang, securing three medals on Day one, with two of them being gold and one silver. Rahul Jakhar secured a gold medal in the P3 Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 event. Singhraj also got a silver at the same event. During the team event of P3 Mixed 25m Pistol Team SH1, the Indian trio of Jakhar, Singhraj and Nihal Singh secured the gold medal with 14.

ANI