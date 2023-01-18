New Delhi: Tears rolling down, World Championship medallist and Olympian Vinesh Phogat broke down here at Jantar Mantar and then made the biggest revelation that could potentially shake the Indian wrestling. She accused Wresting Federation of India (WFI) President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually exploiting women wrestlers for many years.

Vinesh, a world championship medallist and Olympian, also claimed that several coaches at the national camp in Lucknow have also exploited women wrestlers, adding that there are a few women at the camp who approach wresters at the behest of the WFI President.

The 28-year-old though clarified that she herself has not faced such exploitation but claimed that she had received death threats at the behest of WFI President from officials close to him because she dared to draw Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attention to several issues plaguing Indian wrestling when she met him after the Tokyo Games.

Bajrang, Vinesh, Rio Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik, world championship medallist Sarita Mor, Sangeeta Phogat, Satyawart Malik, Jitender Kinha and CWG medallist Sumit Malik were among 30 wrestlers who have assembled at Jantar Mantar.

The sketchy information earlier as to what the protest was about, ETV Bharat had learnt from sources that the players were going to reveal the atrocities committed by the WFI president. And now that the cat is out of the bag, the players including Vinesh Phogat has accused the WFI of sexual harassment and how she thought of taking her life after the Olympic disappointment.

Here's what Bajrang Punia said earlier in the day:

Our fight is not against the government or Sports Authority of India (SAI). This is against WFI. 'Yeh ab aar paar ki ladai hai' (It's a fight to the finish).

Wrestlers don't want to tolerate the ongoing dictatorship. We'll hold a press conference b/w 3-4pm&reveal everything there

At the later held presser, here's what the players had to say

Vinesh Phogat:

Coaches are harassing women, and some coaches who are favourite of the federation misbehave with women coaches as well. They sexually harass girls. The WFI president has sexually harassed so many girls.

After the Tokyo Olympics defeat, WFI President called me 'khota sikka'. WFI mentally tortured me. I used to think of ending my life each day. If anything happens to any wrestler, then the responsibility will on WFI president.

I have received death threats from WFI officials

I know at least 10-12 women wrestlers who have told me about the sexual exploitation they faced at the hands of (the) WFI President. They told me their stories. I can't take their names now but I can definitely reveal the names if we get to meet the Prime Minister and the Home Minister of the country

Bajrang Punia:

We want that the management of the Wrestling Federation of India to be changed. We hope the Prime Minister and Home Minister will support us.

We will not compete in any international competition until WFI President is removed. This is a fight to save Indian wrestling.

Others too shared their concerns: