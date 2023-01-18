New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised India U19 captain Shafali Verma's 'terrific' performance in the ongoing Women's U-19 T20 World Cup as the India opener has slammed 5 consecutive fours and hit a six in the last ball of the over, scoring 26 runs in one over.

PM Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the second phase of Saansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23 organised in Basti district, Uttar Pradesh, via video conferencing. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Saansad Khel Mahakumbh is being organised in Basti district by Lok Sabha MP from Basti, Harish Dwivedi since 2021.

"A few days back we saw how India's captain Shafali Verma gave a terrific performance in the Women's U-19 T20 World Cup. Shafali hit 5 consecutive fours and hit a six in the last ball of the over, scoring 26 runs in one over. Such talent resides in every corner of India," PM Modi said while addressing the Saansad Khel Mahakumbh via video conferencing.

Read: It's an abuse to domestic cricket: Venkatesh Prasad takes aim at selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz

"Young athletes who perform well at Saansad Khel Mahakumbh are being selected for further training at Sports Authority of India's training centres. It'll benefit country's youth power. In this Mahakumbh,over 40,000 youths are participating," PM added. Saansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23 is being organised in two phases. The first phase was organised from December 10 to December 16, 2022, and the second phase of the Khel Mahakumbh will be organised from January 18 to January 28, 2023.

"The Khel Mahakumbh organises diverse competitions in both indoor and outdoor sports like wrestling, kabaddi, kho kho, basketball, football, hockey, volleyball, handball, chess, carrom, badminton, table tennis etc. Apart from these, competitions in essay writing, painting, rangoli making etc are also organised during the Khel Mahakumbh," the PMO said in a statement.

Read: Rafael Nadal bows out of Australian Open after losing to Mackenzie McDonald

The Khel Mahakumbh is a novel initiative that provides an opportunity and platform to the youth of District Basti and neighbouring areas to showcase their sporting talent and motivates them to take sport as a career option. It also endeavours to inculcate the spirit of discipline, teamwork, healthy competition, self-confidence and nationalism among the youth of the region. India is currently the table-topper in Group D, with two wins in two matches and a total of four points.

Shafali has also led the Indian batting from the front, scoring a total of 123 runs in two matches at an average of 61.50, with one half-century and the best individual score of 78. Her strike rate is a massive 246.00. (ANI)