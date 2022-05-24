Paris: Rafael Nadal claimed a staright-sets victory over Australian Jordan Thompson on Monday, to claim a reassuring opening-round success in the ongoing French Open 2022. The Spaniard hurried to a 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 victory over the Aussie at Roland-Garros. A 13-time champion in Paris, Nadal had question marks surrounding his form coming in, after a chronic foot problem flared up in Rome earlier this month.

But the Spaniard was his typical bulldozing self against the 82nd-ranked Thompson, wrapping up the win in two hours to book a second-round meeting with French lefty Corentin Moutet. Against Moutet, Nadal will be seeking the 300th Grand Slam match win of his career. Earlier, World No.1 Iga Swiatek needed just 54 minutes to get through her opening round under the roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier, posting a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko on Monday.

Amanda Anisimova scored her second win over Naomi Osaka in as many Grand Slam tournaments this year, advancing in straight sets to the Roland Garros second round. Victoria Azarenka and Petra Kvitova Martina Trevisan were also Day 2's winners.