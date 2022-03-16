Mount Maunganui: After suffering a defeat against England on Wednesday in the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup 2022 captain Mithali Raj said that it was an honour to play alongside veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami.

Jhulan Goswami became the first bowler in women's cricket to scalp 250 ODI wickets. The senior player achieved this feat against England by dismissing Tammy Beaumont in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

"We definitely didn't have partnerships and it didn't go our way despite getting what we wanted after losing the toss. When you lose you always think you are short on runs. Getting 200 could have had the match go either way," said Mithali Raj in the post-match presentation.

"Every game we've done well as a fielding unit. It is a department where we have improved. We need to work very hard with our batting. It is an honour to play alongside Jhulan Goswami. It is difficult for any fast bowler to play at this level consistently," she added.

It was a clinical performance from the defending champion as they successfully bowled out India inside 37 overs at the Bay Oval.

It was with the ball that England really shone, as Charlie Dean (4/23) ripped through the India top-order and Anya Shrubsole (2/20) put the polish on impressive team performance. The returning Heather Knight fifty added the finishing touch on a late England flurry with the bat.

Skipper Heather Knight scored a brilliant fifty as England registered their maiden win in the ongoing tournament.

