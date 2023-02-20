Gqeberha (South Africa): Smriti Mandhana hit a career-best 87 in the shortest format as India made 155 for six against Ireland in their final group match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Monday.

Mandhana scored 87 off 56 balls to guide India to a challenging total after opting to bat. The left-hander hit nine boundaries and three sixes during her entertaining knock. Skipper Laura Delany (3/33) was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland.

Brief Scores:

India: 155 for 6 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 87; Laura Delany 3/33, Orla Prendergast 2/22).

Shafali Verma (24 off 28) loses her wicket to Laura Delany. Not a perfect innings but India has got the start it was looking for.

Both the openers Shafali Verma (13) and Smriti Mandhana (23) have provided the start that India was looking for with some lovely singles and boundaries. It's all about capitalising on the start hereon.

St George's Park, Gqeberha: India won the toss on Monday and opted to bat against Ireland here at the T20 World Cup.

Here's what the captain had to say:

Laura Delany: We have to put in our best performance, need to stick to the process. Think the pressure is on India in this game. The players have shown glimpses of what they are capable of doing at this stage. Georgina Dempsey is in for Jane Maguire.

Harmanpreet Kaur: We are going to bat first. Looks a hard and dry surface. Many of us haven't got that many runs, we need to express ourselves. Devika is playing in place of Radha. It (playing 150 T20I games) means a lot, I got an emotional message from my team-mates. Thanks to BCCI and ICC, we are able to play so many games.

Teams:

Ireland Women (Playing XI): Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Laura Delany(c), Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron(w), Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Georgina Dempsey

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh