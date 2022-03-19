Hyderabad: Australia batter Glenn Maxwell on Friday tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman on Friday. The couple confirmed the reports as they released the wedding pictures on their respective social media accounts.

While Vini has her family settled in Tamil Nadu, she is professionally a Melbourne-based pharmacist in Australia. The couple has reportedly been dating for over two years and ETV Bharat first broke the news of their wedding.

The couple had got engaged and announced their wedding through Instagram post in February but the wedding dates kept shifting due to the prevailing Covid pandemic.

Read: ICC Women's World Cup: Dominant Australia thrash India by six wickets

Vini's two-liner caption on Instagram summed up the love between them. "Love is a search for completion and with you, I feel complete," she wrote.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) extended greetings through a Twitter post to the couple, congratulating them for a new beginning to their lives.

Earlier, the couple had got engaged and announced their wedding through Instagram post in February but the wedding dates kept shifting due to the prevailing Covid pandemic.

On the work front, Maxwell is currently not with the Australian team playing against Pakistan but will soon be seen in the red RCB jersey under the team's new captain Faf du Plessis.

Read: Sakkari sets up Indian Wells title showdown against Swiatek; both eye world No. 2 spot

The destructive batter was retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore team alongside Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj.

The IPL begins March 26 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) facing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the tournament's opener. RCB will lock horns with Punjab Kings on March 27th in their first match of the tournament.