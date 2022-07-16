Lords of the Lord's: Harbhajan's pictures with Sachin, Garry sends internet into frenzy
Updated on: 18 minutes ago
London: While the match between India and England may not have turned into a series-clincher for the visitors, former players and the greats of the game turned up the heat during the contest and had a rendezvous, recalling the good old times. Among present in the stands at Lord's Cricket Ground were Harbhajan Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Sir Garry Sobers.
Harbhajan chanced upon the opportunity to take a snap with the greats of cricket and posted a picture of himself along with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies great Sir Garry Sobers. He tweeted the photos captioning: "With two biggest masters of the game."
With two biggest masters of the game❤️🙏 @SirGarrySobers @sachin_rt @HomeOfCricket pic.twitter.com/xYLINwUNrg— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 15, 2022
It didn't take much time for Twitterati to take notice as the tweet garnered a whopping 9856 likes while writing this article. While a user commented, "legends", another user lost no time to comment: "the greats of the game".
42,389 international runs in this photo 😲— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) July 15, 2022
A pleasure to have @sachin_rt and Sir Garfield Sobers at Lord's yesterday.#LoveLords | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/B3o80T8mUR
On the match front, England’s Reece Topley recorded career-best figures of 6-24 to pounce on Indian star-studded batting line-up to bring the series to an equaliser 1-1 against India on Thursday. The hosts registered a brilliant 100-run victory over India as they failed to chase 247 after their brilliance at Oval. India succumbed to 146 runs in 38.5 overs.
The final, which is also the series-decider, will be played at Old Trafford Cricket Ground at 3:30 pm (IST).