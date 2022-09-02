Hyderabad: Former India captain Virat Kohli has taken legendary singer Kishore Kumar's portion of bungalow -- Gouri Kunj -- on rent to add to the restaurant chain he owns, media reports said on Friday. Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar has confirmed that Kohli will soon start a restaurant in the bungalow, owned by Kumar.

Various reports had previously speculated that Kohli might buy the portion of the bungalow, but sources confirmed that the house would be taken on rent for five years. "We have leased out the space to Virat for 5 years," Amit was quoted as saying by a media outlet. The Bungalow is based in Juhu and the cricketer would be using it as part of his chain of restaurants -- One8 Commune, taken from Kohli's jersey number.

Kumar's son Amit also mentioned of the discussion surrounding it to have taken a few months ago. Meanwhile, the Instagram bio of the company read "Juhu, Mumbai #ComingSoon". The restaurant chain has various food outlets based in Delhi, Kolkata and in Pune.

As for Kohli's batting, he is showing signs of form after his crucial innings against Pakistan in the Asia Cup which he followed up with a scintillating half-century against Hong Kong. It's just a matter of time before India's favourite batsman regains his golden touch ahead of the T20 Cricket World Cup to be held in Australia.