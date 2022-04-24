Mumbai: Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss on Sunday against Lucknow Super Giants and elected to bowl here at the Wankhede Stadium in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match. In the Lucknow side, Avesh Khan will miss out on the game after picking an injury and Mohsin Khan will replace him. Mumbai are fielding the same time.

At the toss, Lucknow captain KL Rahul said, "The last few games that we watched and the last few games that we played, there hasn't been a lot of dew. The toss doesn't play a part if there's no dew. We just need to be smarter with our plans. We haven't lost by big margins, it has just been small things. Hopefully we can come out here and do better. Avesh Khan misses out due to a niggle and Mohsin Khan replaces him. We got a couple of wickets in the first over in the last game but still gave away 50 runs in the powerplay. So it's just those small things that we need to correct."

On the other hand, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma said, "Feels good to be back here. It has been a while since we played here, and we are expecting a lot of noise. Our winning record here was with a different team. We now need to play better now. We're bowling first. We have played a lot of cricket here to understand that it is a chasing ground. Good pitch, decent boundaries, and we back ourselves to chase anything down. We're playing the same team."

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah