Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss on Sunday and opted to bat against Gujarat Titans (GT) here in the 62nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

At the toss, CSK captain MS Dhoni said, "We will bat first. It's very hot. The wickets have been used quite a bit so it will slow down. Hope it stays the same throughout or slows down in the second half of the game. Theekshana the way he has come in and contributed. Conway at the top order have been positives. We have a lot of changes. Robbie, Rayudu, Bravo, Theekshana are missing. Jaggi, Solanki, Santner, Matheesha are playing."

GT skipper Hardik Pandya said, "We would have batted first too. Same team for us."

Pitch report: Red soil at the Wankhede stadium would mean the spinners would get ample turn. Humidity will also play a role on how the match pans out.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary