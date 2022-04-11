Mumbai: The opening stand of Abhishek Sharma (42) and Kane Williamson (25) have pushed the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) score to 75/1 against Gujarat Titans (GT) here on Monday in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

For Gujarat Titans, Rashid Khan got the wicket of Sharma even as Williamson and Rahul Tripathi (7) are at the crease. After scoring half century earlier in the innings, skipper Hardik Pandya has went for just 5 runs in his stipulated 2 overs.

The Hyderabad team still needs 88 runs in 60 balls to win their second match of the season after beating Chennai Super Kings in their last match.

Brief Scores

SRH: 75/1 , Kane Williamson - 25, Abhishek Sharma - 42; GT: Rashid Khan 1-17