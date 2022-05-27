Palamu (Jharkhand): A fan of Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli, Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Rahul Tripathi hopes to perform well for India if selected to represent the country, he tells ETV Bharat after arriving in his home state here. Crediting BCCI for organising the IPL successfully, he said, "We are lucky to have played the tournament. Spectators were back to the ground and the atmosphere was good. We had fun."

For Tripathi, this IPL was a tournament to remember having scored 413 runs in 14 innings at an average of 37.55. The Sunrisers batter sees IPL as an opportunity and looks forward to improving further as the tournament gives an opportunity to rub shoulders with the best of the best of international cricket.

"IPL tournament has been a great learning experience for me. We couldn't qualify as a team but we enjoyed it a lot and learned a lot at the same time. IPL is an opportunity to compete with international players. I would want to improve myself further through this tournament," the 31-year-old batter said.

On being asked about his favourite players, he said, "I follow Rahul Dravid and if you ask me to choose from the current players, I would say Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni," he said adding that he would give his best whenever he gets the chance to represent for Team India.

