Shimla: A 19-year-old bowling all-rounder from Himachal Pradesh has brought laurels to the state and India by emerging as the 'Player of the Match' in Team India's Under 19 Cricket World Cup triumph in the final against England at Antigua on Saturday.

Raj Bawa, from Nahan, Himachal Pradesh became the best bowler in the history of the Under-19 World Cup by taking 5 wickets and conceding only 31 runs. India, chasing a target of 190 won the finale by defeating England by 4 wickets in the Under-19 World Cup 2022. And Raj was the architect of India's victory with his bowling figures even as he also contributed with the bat scoring 35 runs in 54 balls with the help of one-six and two fours.



Who is Raj Bawa? The newbie is not new to sports, not to achievements either. Raj was born on 12 November 2004 in Nahan, Himachal.

His grandfather Tralochan Bawa was a member of the Indian team that won the gold medal in the Olympics. Father Sukhwinder has shown his skills in hockey and cricket. His father became a cricket coach at the age of 22, as he could not play due to injury. Raj is very much influenced by Yuvraj Singh and even wears jersey number 132 like Yuvraj. His father has also trained Yuvraj and Raj knows him for a long time.



