Hyderabad: Namburi Thakur Tilak Varma became a household name after his brilliance in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 19-year-old lad from Hyderabad left everyone impressed with his good stance and technique, becoming the second-highest scorer for Mumbai Indians with 397 runs in 14 matches.

Sunil Gavaskar and Rohit Sharma lauded the youngster deeming him perfect for the Indian national team in all three formats. Arriving in Hyderabad after a spectacular debut season, Tilak shared his experience with ETV Bharat.

Excerpts:

As an all-rounder

I did not expect to make an impression in my debut season. I didn’t even think that I would get a chance to play. Playing 14 matches and becoming the second-highest scorer is a wonderful experience. It hurt that the team did not qualify for the playoffs. I have batted in almost all the matches. I put to use everyone's advice and suggestions while playing. I feel happy if everyone is talking positively about my batting. Tears welled up in my eyes when captain Rohit Sharma and legend Sunil Gavaskar told me that Tilak will play for Team India. I remembered these words every time I went into the field. They said that my responsibility would increase further next year. They want to see me as a full-fledged all-rounder and that I would bowl 4 overs as an off spinner. I aspire to become an all-rounder with the Indian national team in mind.

Lessons from the legends

Sachin Tendulkar, Mahela Jayawardene, Zaheer Khan, and Rohit Sharma, I watched them on TV but never met them. I got goosebumps when I saw them at the hotel for the first time. I did not have enough courage to talk to them. They participated in the pre-match discussion and were friendly with me. This left no room for fear. They all supported me on the field. They gave tips on how to bat against any bowler. Sachin, Jayawardene and Zaheer have further enhanced my game and taught me how to enjoy the game without stress.

From the captain

I practiced alongside Rohit at a session the day after I went to the Mumbai Indians camp. He was amazed by my batting. He also examined me during the second day of the practice session. He immediately came to me and told me that I had great talent at such a young age. He suggested that I continue playing with concentration. He asked me not to get stressed up. His words inspired me. I followed his advice till the last match.

Support from seniors

Since I had the experience of playing in the Under-19 World Cup, I could fit in easily in the IPL too. There was pressure to play for the country during the World Cup even if there were not many spectators. But with the team management as a whole, including captain Rohit and Sachin sir, I felt very little pressure. I played 14 matches as one down, two down and three down. I played with ease in any batting order, and tried to be the finisher if the openers got our early.