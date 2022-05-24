Hyderabad: Still in her teens, when Nikhat Zareen asked her father why only men were seen boxing in the ring at the Collector's sports ground in Telangana's Nizamabad, her father told her the sport requires hard work and power. She would then ask if girls can't box, Mohammad Jameel Ahmed would tell her - 'beta' people think women are subservient to men and they don't have it in them to take up the sport.

Epiphany dawned and Nikhat took it as a challenge. A casual stroll in the park would lead to an obsession with boxing that would go on to make her a gold medallist at the World Boxing Championship.

However, she won't have it easy in a world where women are deemed as weaker beings. From being called out for her attire to fighting patriarchal beliefs, Nikhat's father recounts various incidents that led to the making of a champion. For Nikhat herself, her sole focus remains on the podium finish at the Paris Olympics.

Excerpts:

Nikhat Zareen's father Mohammad Jameel Ahmed

Q. When did you realise that Nikhat was interested in Boxing?

A. It was her summer holidays. I took her to the Collector sports ground just so she could spend her time with other children present on the ground. If she could find interest in a sport, then we could have her admitted in that particular sport. She started visiting regularly and we realised she has talent in the sports field. She initially started training in Athletics - 100m and 200m - that went on for 4-5 months. There were a few boxers on the ground as well and they used to play. And then she would ask 'papa' boxing seems like an exciting game but why there are no girls playing. I told her that it requires a lot of hard work and power to which she said she wanted to take up the sport. And it all started from there.

Q. We live in a society where it is difficult for parents to get their daughters into sports. Parents have to be courageous to ward off the outside noise. How did you deal with it?

A. I myself was a sportsperson. When I understood she was interested in Boxing, I took her there and training started. She had started doing well and people would see her and tell me why I let her play boxing. They would criticise behind my back about her and even ask my friend why Nikhat has taken up boxing and not some other sport. I told them it was our choice and the rest we had left up to God. I never really cared much. She was selected for the Indian camp in Vishakhapatnam where she went to a coaching camp.

During our journey until the national level, they would criticse her for wearing shorts and half t-shirts and comment on clothes she used to wear. I used to ignore them. Sometimes, you just have to stay patient. She is now a gold medallist. The same people are congratulating me now. Everyone and everything changed and they want to see and meet Nikhat.

Q. We are witnessing fathers playing a massive role in shaping their daughter's career, particularly in sports. PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, and now Nikhat. There are plenty of examples. What would be your message to the fathers and daughters of our country?

A. There are so many talented players coming in India now. It's not easy being a parent of a sportsperson in our country. I would just tell them not to listen to anyone and to allow their daughter to do what they want. They should support them as sports will empower them and take them ahead in life.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NIKHAT ZAREEN

Q. You are only the fifth Indian to have won the World Championships? How much does this mean to you?

A. Yes, I am the only fifth Indian boxer to win this medal at the World Championship. This means so much to me because after a very long time I won a Gold at World Championship. This win will definitely boost my confidence for upcoming competitions like Commonwealth Games and Asian Games and Paris Olympics.

Q. You have been through rough times. The injuries happened and the world became a difficult place to live in during Covid. How difficult was it and what kept you motivated?

A. My journey has been a roller-coaster, a lot of ups and downs but I always believed in myself. I always had faith in myself that one day I will achieve my dream of winning a medal at the World Championship. Yes, after the injury, a lot of things happened in my life but those things made me stronger to fight back. And now I was able to win World Championship. All the hardships and sacrifices I have faced in my life, it was all worth it after clinching gold in this competition.

Q. Take us through your preparation for the World Championships...

A. My preparation was very good. I had worked really hard for this competition. I knew I had to win this medal at any cost. I believed in myself and beating Tokyo Olympics silver medallist gave me a lot of confidence to perform at the world championship. I have worked hard and played different style of boxers helped me to perform here.

Q. What has been your ultimate dream?

A. My ultimate dream is to win an Olympic medal for my country. All the focus will be on Paris Olympics. But currently, I am preparing for Commonwealth Games but before that I have to give trials and get selected.