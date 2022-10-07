Kolkata: With the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Annual General Meeting slated to be a high-voltage affair at the Cricket Centre in Mumbai on October 18, the state associations are set to spring surprises galore. Besides the familiar names, there will be as many as five famous sons in the Electoral Roll.

It is learnt, barring the affiliated units like Railways and Services, most of the state associations have zeroed in on the representatives for the all-important AGM. According to sources in the board, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot is likely to attend the AGM and take part in the electoral process as a Rajasthan member.

Jaydev Shah, son of former BCCI official Niranjan Shah will represent Saurashtra while former BCCI and ICC supremo Shashank Manohar's son Adwait Manohar is set to represent Vidarbha Cricket Association. Baroda Cricket Association has picked former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Chirayu Amin's son Pranav Amin for the October 18 show of strength.

Last but not the least, Rohan Jaitley, son of former Union Minister and BCCI mandarin Arun Jaitley, is set to attend the AGM as a Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) nominee. However, another famous son, former BCCI and ICC chief Jagmohan Dalmiya's son Avishek Dalmiya is set to bite the dust as BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has decided to represent the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) in this year's AGM. In that case, Avishek will have to wait another year to be in the BCCI fold.

"The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) will send former India cricketer Roger Binny in place of its secretary Santosh Menon," a source in the BCCI said. Known faces like Jay Shah (Gujarat Cricket Association), Anirudh Chaudhry (Haryana Cricket Association), Arun Singh Dhumal (Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association) are all set to represent their respective state associations.

The nomination filing dates are October 11 and 12 while the scrutiny of the nominations will be done on October 13 and the nominations can be withdrawn till October 14.