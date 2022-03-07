Bengaluru: Fit-again all-rounder Axar Patel has replaced left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav for India's second Test against Sri Lanka, beginning here on Saturday.

The Indian team management has released Kuldeep from the squad.

Axar had been recovering from a shin injury that had forced him to miss the South Africa tour and the T20 series against West India. He had also tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

"Axar was the first choice but had to undergo recovery and hence Kuldeep was a back up," a BCCI source told PTI.

"Now Axar is fit and back so Kuldeep has been released," the source added.

At the time of announcing the squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, the BCCI had said Axar was expected to be fit for the second game.

Kuldeep last played a Test in February 2021.

India won the first Test against Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs.

PTI