Bangkok: The Thai police on Monday said legendary cricketer Shane Warne died due to "natural" causes after the autopsy results were declared.

"Today investigators received the autopsy result, in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural," Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a statement.

"Investigators will summarize the autopsy result for prosecutors within the timeframe of the law."

The statement said police would conclude the autopsy report and send it to the prosecutor's office as soon as possible, a standard procedure in cases of unexpected deaths.

Earlier, the Thai Police on Sunday had said that initial investigations had shown no indication of foul play.

In an Instagram post a few days before his death, Warne had posted an old picture of himself in peak physical condition, announcing that he had started a weight-loss regime."Operation shred has started (10 days in) & the goal by July is to get back to this shape from a few years ago! Let's go #healthy #fitness #feelgood," he wrote.

According to the Koh Samui's Bo Phut police station superintendent Yuttana Sirisomba, Warne had "seen a doctor about his heart" recently.

Warne's family had also informed the Thai police about his history of heart problems and asthma and their concern about his health before he left Australia.

Warne along with his friends had reportedly travelled to the popular island of Koh Samui, situated in the Gulf of Thailand.

As per the local police information, one of Warne's friends found the Aussie legend unresponsive around 5pm.