Melbourne: Crowds gathered at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday as Australians said its final goodbyes to Shane Warne.

The former leg-spinner, considered one of the greatest cricketers of all-time, died aged 52 earlier this month from a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand.

A private funeral has already been held, attended by dozens of celebrities including ex-England captain Michael Vaughan.

A state memorial service was held on Wednesday.

AP