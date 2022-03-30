Australia says farewell to cricketing legend Warne
Published on: 2 hours ago
Australia says farewell to cricketing legend Warne
Published on: 2 hours ago
Melbourne: Crowds gathered at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday as Australians said its final goodbyes to Shane Warne.
The former leg-spinner, considered one of the greatest cricketers of all-time, died aged 52 earlier this month from a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand.
Read: Dominant Australia cruise to World Cup finals, beat West Indies by 157 runs
A private funeral has already been held, attended by dozens of celebrities including ex-England captain Michael Vaughan.
A state memorial service was held on Wednesday.
AP
Loading...