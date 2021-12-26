Hyderabad (Telangana): In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty will be seen breaking down as she felt that co-contestant Rakhi Sawant made fun of her "pain."

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, Shamita will be seen getting emotional after show's host Salman Khan puts forth the most searched query about her. Viewers are apparently curious to know how Shamita manages to blow dry her hair as she gives expressions of being in terrible pain when given utensils duty.

While Salman is asking Shamita about the same, Rakhi chimes in with her funny antics. Rakhi's interjection apparently did not go down well with Shamita who then leaves the conversation crying.

The upcoming episode will also have interesting questions related to Rakhi, Tejasswi Prakash and other housemates. In the promo, Tejasswi, who is romantically involved with Karan Kundraa in the house, is seen asked whether she has a boyfriend outside the house. Meanwhile, Rakhi will be seen facing viewers' queries related to her being merely a puppet in the hands of Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode will also come with a dose of fun, dance and music as singer Guru Randhawa and actor-dancer Nora Fatehi will be gracing the stage to promote their latest party anthem Dance Meri Rani.