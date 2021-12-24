Hyderabad (Telangana): The Ticket To Finale task is apparently taking a toll on the relationship between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash as their fight seemed like it will never end. While fans are assuming that the couple is heading to end their nearly two-month-old romance in the house, the latest news from the Bigg Boss 15 house suggests otherwise.

Earlier, Tejasswi taunted Karan for his changed behaviour saying: "The way you turn around, shows you never loved me." Her taunt left Karan in tears and he broke down in front of Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai. He was seen saying "I want to go back home" to Nishant. With teary eyes, he also said that Tejasswi has forgotten everything.

On the other hand, Tejasswi was also pained by how their relationship has taken a turn for the worse. Nishant confronted her on why she lashed out at Karan like this. To which Tejasswi said she felt dejected and broke down defending herself.

In the upcoming episode of the show, the lovebirds, however, will be seen patching up. The latest promo of Bigg Boss 15 shows Tejasswi unknowingly confessing her love for Karan while arguing with him. The two are apparently mending their relationship which appeared to be going south in recent episodes.