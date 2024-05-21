After Debut at Cannes 2024, Vishnu Manchu Reveals When Kannappa Teaser Will Release in India

Hyderabad: Telugu star Vishnu Manchu, who premiered the Kannappa teaser at Cannes 2024, revealed that the promo would hit screens worldwide on June 13. Through a post on X (previously known as Twitter), the actor shared the teaser's positive reception from Indian and international audiences, including distributors, at Cannes. Additionally, he outlined plans for a special Hyderabad screening on May 30.

On May 20, Vishnu Manchu, accompanied by his wife Viranica, father, veteran actor Mohan Babu, and actor-choreographer Prabhudheva, dazzled on the Cannes 2024 red carpet. They extensively shared glimpses of their Cannes journey on their respective social media handles.

Expressing his elation on May 21 after the Kannappa teaser screening, Vishnu Manchu remarked, "We presented the Kannappa teaser here in Cannes, and the response has been overwhelming! International distributors, local Indians, everyone who laid eyes on it adored it. I am thrilled and jittery after witnessing such incredible reactions. (sic)."

He went on to announce the teaser's release dates for Indian and global audiences.

His post stated, "For our Indian viewers, the teaser will go live worldwide on 13th June. On 30th May, I will be showcasing the Telugu version of the teaser in Hyderabad at a popular cinema. This exclusive screening is for a select audience who have supported Kannapp' throughout my journey and have showered constant encouragement on Instagram and Twitter. My team will extend invitations to these special guests. I'm eager to unveil the world of Kannappa to you all! (sic)."

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa boasts a screenplay by Vishnu Manchu and is jointly produced by Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, Eshwar Reddy, G Nageshwara Reddy, and Tota Prasad, under the production banner of Mohan Babu.

Featuring Vishnu Manchu in the lead, with special cameos by Prabhas, Mohanlal, and Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Preity Mukhundhan, Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Madhoo, Devaraj, Aishwarya, Mukesh Rishi, and Kaushal Manda in supporting roles. The technical crew includes cinematographer Sheldon Chau, editor Anthony, and composers Stephen Devassy and Mani Sharma.