Hyderabad (Telangana): Bigg Boss 15 house has turned into a battleground ever since the wildcard contestants entered the house. The house is divided into VIPs and non-VIPs is known. But it seems that the non-VIP members of the house are now in no mood to take orders from the privileged contestants and have risen in revolt against the wildcard entrants.

In the episode which will air today, Karan Kundraa, Nishant Bhatt, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia and Umar Riaz, who are the non-VIPs will be seen deciding not to cater to the whims of the VIPs in the house anymore.

From not making food for the wildcard contestants to breaking rules pertaining to VIP zone, the team led by Karan is seen throwing the restrictions laid on them into the dustbin. In one of the shots in the latest promo, Umar is even heard saying in Hindi, 'Enough is enough, now we will rule."

Will they be punished for their conduct or the VIP and non-VIP will get dissolved? The outcome of non-VIPs' revolt will make today's episode an interesting watch.

For unversed, Rashmi Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhijeet Bichukale, Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh are the wildcard contestants who were powered with VIP privileges upon their arrival in the show.