Hyderabad (Telangana): The house of Bigg Boss 15 has become more happening after the entry of five wildcard contestants. The new entrants were declared VIPs upon their arrival. While the existing contestants got an earful from host Salman Khan on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode for their poor performance, the non-VIPs in the house have apparently decided to try the patience of VIPs.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra will be seen discussing with Shamita Shetty how to irritate the VIPs in the house. In the latest promo, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan are also seen planning to steal things from VIP zone and hide it to elicit reactions from the opposite team.

WATCH | Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan opens up on her controversial exit from the show

Meanwhile, Nishant Bhatt declares that he will not cook and indulges in an argument with Rashmi Desai. When Rashmi says that all of them will have to suffer because of his decision Nishant is heard saying that he is ready to face consequences.

While the Bigg Boss 15 house is divided into two teams, the contestants may get another shocker in upcoming episodes. According to reports, Paras Chhabra and Vishal Kotian can also enter the house as wild card contestants. But nothing has been confirmed by the channel.