Los Angeles (US): Singers Beyonce and Billie Eilish will be performing their Oscar-nominated songs at the 2022 Academy Awards. The ceremony's producers, Will Packer and Shayla Cowan, unveiled the list of performers, which also includes Reba McEntire and Sebastin Yatra, on Tuesday night. The artistes will be performing their songs which have been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the 94th Academy Awards.

Global superstar Beyonce will perform the original track Be Alive from Will Smith-starrer biographical movie King Richard. Eilish and her musician brother FINNEAS will perform their Bond movie song No Time To Die. McEntire's Somehow You Do from Four Good Days and Yatra's Dos Oruguitas from Encanto will also be performed during the ceremony. Northern Irish singer-songwriter Van Morrison's Down to Joy from Kenneth Branagh-directed Belfast is also nominated in the category but he will not be performing in the ceremony. Morrison had been invited to perform, but will not be able to attend due to his tour schedule, the organisers said.

The 94th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC. Filmmaker Jane Campion's Western The Power of the Dog, a psychological drama set in the director's native New Zealand, is leading this year's Oscar race, with Denis Villeneuve's ambitious adaptation of Frank Herbert's epic sci-fi novel Dune closely following.

(With agency inputs)