Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Priyanka Chopra and her American singer husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child via surrogacy is known. But what is yet to be revealed is their baby's gender and name. While Priyanka is yet to speak about her experience of embracing motherhood, her mother Madhu Chopra, who is in Mumbai these days spoke about how it feels to become a grandparent.

Madhu Chopra has come to celebrate the 14th anniversary of her Studio Aesthetique, a cosmetic and plastic surgery clinic that she established along with her late husband in 2008. Madhu interacted with the media present at the event after the event. PeeCee's While speaking to the media, Madhu was asked about Priyanka and Nick's baby.

When asked how it feels to be a grandmother, Madhu said, "Nani bane toh bahut bahut khushi hui mujhe (I was so happy to become a grandmother),” she said at the event. She added that she was grinning ear-to-ear about it. "I am only smiling all the time. I'm very happy," said Madhu.

Madhu was also asked about the name of her grandchild to which she said, "Abhi nahi rakha hai. Jab pandit naam nikaalege tab hoga. Abhi nahi (We haven't finalised it yet. When the priest gives us the name, then it will happen. Not now)."

Meanwhile, Nick and Priyanka have had babies on their minds for quite some time and hence they've been prepping their LA home accordingly. The couple, who welcomed their first baby via surrogate on January 15, was already thinking of growing their family when they purchased their Encino, California mansion together in 2019. According to reports Nick and Priyanka's first child is a baby girl, however, the couple is yet to confirm the same.