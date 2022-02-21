Los Angeles (US): Valentine's Day might be over, but that does not mean one has to stop being lovey-dovey. On Sunday, Priyanka took to Instagram Story and shared a romantic post. She dropped a picture in which she can be seen holding her husband and singer Nick Jonas' hand while sitting in a car.

The new mommy, who has a slew of upcoming films in Hollywood and one in Hindi, seems to have found some time for family. Taking to social media, PeeCee shared a glimpse of how she and Nick spent their Sunday. Sharing the picture, Chopra wrote, "My favourite kind of Sunday."

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick have recently become parents. On January 22, the two took to Instagram and announced the birth of "a baby via surrogate." "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privact during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they posted. Reportedly, the couple have welcomed a baby girl.

On the work front, Priyanka was recently seen in The Matrix Resurrections, and has wrapped the romantic comedy Text For You opposite Sam Hueghan, as well as the limited series Citadel. She is also set to star alongside Anthony Mackie in the action film Ending Things. In Bollywood, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.