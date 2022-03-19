Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Kajal Aggarwal is flaunting her baby bump and pregnancy glow in her latest happy pictures from the Rajasthan holidays. Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, the actor shared pictures from her Rajasthan vacation in which she can be seen enjoying pool time. Kajal took to her Instagram Stories to share two pictures from her vacation.

In the first image, the expecting mom is seen doing some stretching against the backdrop of arid Aravalli Hills. In another image, Kajal is seen relaxing in a pool donning swimwear from the Flirtatious India label. On the occasion of Holi, Kajal had extended festival greetings by sharing a stunning image of the luxury resort that she is unwinding at.

Kajal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu announced that they are expecting their first child in January this year. Later last month, the actor had a traditional baby shower ceremony (God Bharai) in presence of family and close friends. She also treated her fans with some stunning pictures of her baby shower. Kajal and Gautam tied the knot in October 2020.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal was last seen in the film Hey Sinamika! co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. The actor is waiting for the release of her movie Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 29. She will also be seen headlining Tathagata Sinha's Uma.