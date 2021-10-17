Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Malaika Arora set the ramp on fire when she turned showstopper for a bridal collection at a fashion show in Mumbai. The actor also shared her pictures donning a white gown on social media. Malaika's latest post ignited curiosity about her marriage with actor Arjun Kapoor among fans.

On Sunday, Malaika took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures from the fashion extravaganza. The actor looked ravishing as she flaunted her curvaceous figure in the body-hugging ensemble. The highlight of the white floor-length ensemble created by couturier Daisy Martin Arjuna was a cut-out at the back.

Soon after Malaika shared the pictures of her bridal avatar, fans started asking about when is she getting married to beau Arjun. While lauding her impeccable looks, fans also got curious about Malaika and Arjun's wedding on social media. The couple, however, had earlier denied the possibility of tying the knot anytime soon.

When asked about taking the plunge, Arjun had earlier said that he believes in the institute of marriage even though he comes from a broken home. "I believe in marriage. I see a lot of happily married couples around. I believe it is a good option to have. But that doesn’t mean you can jump the gun and go straight to it. Life has to lead you to it. You have to discover things, enjoy the relationship’s ups and downs, and then see where it takes you," the actor had said in an interview with a leading daily earlier this year.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has Ek Villain Returns, The Lady Killer and Kuttey in his kitty while Malaika is seen judging India's Best Dancer 2.