Mumbai (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who died at a hospital here in the morning, will be accorded a state funeral. Lata Mangeshkar (92), the voice of generations of Indians and one of the biggest music icons of the country, died due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said.

The last rites will be held in the evening. Thackeray in a statement said Lata Mangeshkar's death was an end of a glorious era. Her melodious voice was immortal, he said, adding that everyone was in grief after hearing about her demise. "She will continue to live amongst us," the CM said in a statement.

The funeral will be held will state honours, he added. "It is sad that Lata Mangeshkar has left us physically. She was a symbol of motherly blessing. Her voice has brought alive all situations in everyone's lives. Her voice broke the barriers of language, region, caste, creed and religion," Thackeray said.

Her body will be taken from Breach Candy Hospital to her Prabhu Kunj residence off Peddar Road in south Mumbai around 12.30 pm. It will then be brought to Shivaji Park, where the last rites will be held with full state honours around 6.30 pm.

Mangeshkar left for her heavenly abode on Sunday morning. After her death, Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the singer at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, issued a statement. He revealed that Lata Mangeshkar passed away due to miltiple organ failure. "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of #LataMangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post #COVID19," Dr Samdani informed.

The Bharat Ratna awardee was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia and coronavirus in January.

