Mumbai (Maharashtra): Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away in Mumbai on Sunday morning. Mangeshkar had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms on January 8 and was undergoing treatment at a city hospital. Her sister Usha Mangeshkar confirmed the demise of the legendary singer.

Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the novel Coronavirus earlier in January. She was on the ventilator for weeks but then on January 28, she was taken off the ventilator as she showed signs of improvement. On Saturday, her health condition deteriorated again, and she was put back on the ventilator.

