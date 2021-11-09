Hyderabad (Telangana): Film producer Karan Johar was among 61 Padma Shri awardees for the year 2020 who received the country's fourth-highest civilian honour on Monday at a ceremony held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Johar, director and producer of popular films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, took to social media to express gratitude and also revealed how his twins Roohi Johar and Yash Johar reacted to him receiving the Padma Shri award.

Taking to Instagram, Karan revealed, "About last evening…. A truly memorable moment in my life….. I knew I would have made my father so proud and was so happy to have my mom there by my side…. My babies asked me “ dada you won a medal? “ and I replied “yes I did I hope you do too one day “!! The #padmashri … Humbled and honoured 🙏👍."

READ | Karan Johar to make film on C. Sankaran Nair's legal battle against British Raj

He also thanked ace couturier and close friend Manish Malhotra for "styling the evening" for him.

President Ram Nath Kovind presented Padma awards to 73 individuals, some posthumously. Of these, four were Padma Vibhushan, eight Padma Bhushan and 61 Padma Shri awards for the year 2020, according to a statement issued by the President's office.