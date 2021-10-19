Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Samantha Ruth Prabu's separation from actor husband Naga Chaitanya came as a shocker to the couple's ardent fans despite rumours of their marriage hitting rock bottom doing rounds for long. Various theories and opinions started pouring in once the duo announced their separation on October 2. Mainly portraying Samantha in poor light. Various reports suggested that the two had to go their separate ways since Samantha did not want to have baby. While the actor remained silent on the matter one of her close friends refuted rumours and said Samantha rejected many big projects as planning family was her first priority.

According to the latest reports, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film with Tamil filmmaker Atlee was one of those prestigious projects that Samantha let go off to focus on her family life.

READ | Samantha questions society's double standards after split with Naga Chaitanya

Samantha was reportedly the first choice for SRK's action film tentatively titled Lion as she has earlier worked with Atlee in his Tamil films Theri and Mersal. When she turned down the offer because she was planning a baby with Naga Chaitanya, the role then went to Nayanthara, another fabulous actor and big name from down south.

Samantha and Naga confirmed their split by issuing statements on their respective Instagram handles. In it, they asked for privacy and support during these difficult times. Samantha and Chaitanya maintained that they will always 'hold a special bond' between them. The star couple had tied the knot on October 7, 2017, in a dreamy wedding ceremony. The pictures had become a rage on the internet and had left everybody in awe of how madly in love they looked.