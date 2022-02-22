Hyderabad(Telangana): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is back in action after a tumultuous time. The actor, who kept away from work and any public appearance following his son Aryan Khan's name cropped up in drug case, has resumed the shoot of Atlee's next. His collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani is also one of the most anticipated films in Hindi cinema. While the makers are yet to officially announce the film, few details related to the project have made it to the webloids.

Leading Lady

As reported earlier, Tappsee Pannu has been roped in to play the lead in Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The film will mark Taapsee's maiden collaboration with the superstar.

Taapsee Pannu is said to be paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan

First Schedule in Mumbai

According to reports, SRK and Hirani's film is likely to go on floors in April. The actor will first complete Atlee's next following which he has Siddharth Anand's Pathan in the line. The actor will commence shooting for Rajkumar's film from April 15. The makers will kickstart the filming in Mumbai's Film City Studios where a set of Punjab village is erected.

READ | Rajkumar Hirani to make two films on cricket?

Other Locations

Following the Mumbai schedule, the team will also be shooting in the fields of Punjab in either April or May. Though the film will be majorly shot in Mumbai, the team will be flying to the UK and then to Budapest for a 10-day schedule.

The makers will kickstart the filming in Mumbai's Film City Studios

Story

Like all Rajkumar Hirani films, it revolves around a serious, globally relevant issue and is treated with gentle humour. The story moves between Punjab and Canada. If reports are to be believed, SRK plays a guy who takes the illegal backdoor route to immigrate to Canada in search of a better life.

Cameos Vicky Kaushal with Rajkumar Hirani

The makers have reportedly approached actors like Vicky Kaushal and Jim Sarbh for special appearances as the film travels across timelines and geography. Vicky and Jim, who have worked with Hirani in his 2018 blockbuster Sanju, are however yet to give the nod.

Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat joshi, the superhit duo

Meanwhile, Hirani who has closely worked with writer Abhijat Joshi in all his projects has apparently collaborated with Kanika Dhillon for his film with SRK while Joshi will be overlooking the process. Hirani was keen to roll the camera in August 2020 however the pandemic compelled the team to chalk out a new plan.