Hyderabad (Telangana): It's wedding season in Bollywood, seemingly. After the wedding rumours of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, now reports of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt getting hitched in December are going rife. The duo is rumoured to be following Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's footsteps as they have reportedly decided to tie the knot in Italy.

Ranbir and Alia would have been married by now had there been no pandemic, as shared by the Barfi! actor in one of his earlier interviews. As the country is emerging from the clutches of the world pandemic, the couple seems to have revived their wedding plan. According to reports, Ranbir has also pushed the shoot of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama Animal to 2022 to accommodate wedding celebrations in his diary.

Watch: Journo seeks reaction from Ranbir-Alia at Jodhpur airport, latter can't stop giggling

Ranbir and Alia, who will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, will reportedly have a destination wedding in Italy. Since the Kapoors are known for making an official announcement about the big events in the family, fans can expect to hear about Ranbir and Alia's wedding unless the couple decides otherwise.

In September, when the lovebirds headed to Jodhpur, reports started doing rounds that they were scouting for wedding locations in Rajasthan. Later, Alia's social media post put an end to speculations as it made clear that the trip was their short getaway to celebrate Ranbir's birthday.