.

Watch: Journo seeks reaction from Ranbir-Alia at Jodhpur airport, latter can't stop giggling Published on: 2 hours ago



Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at Jodhpur airport on Wednesday. The couple was mobbed by media and fans before they went inside the airport. The couple was repeatedly being asked about their love for Rajasthan and whether their visit was also a recee for finalising the wedding venue. A reporter tried really hard to get a reaction from the couple and his earnest attempts to elicit a response from the duo left Alia giggling at the airport. Watch the video above to catch a glimpse of how Ranbir and Alia left fans and media excited at Jodhpur airport.