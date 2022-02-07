Hyderabad (Telangana): Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 in Mumbai. The iconic playback singer spent 28 days in the hospital post contacting COVID-19. During her days in the hospital, Mangeshkar was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani who has revealed her state in the final moments.

For the past three years, Dr. Samdani had been treating Mangeshkar whenever her health deteriorated. He said that this time her "condition was deteriorating day by day" and despite continued efforts, they could not save her. Talking about his nonagenarian patient, he further said that Mangeshkar used to tell him that "everyone should be looked after equally."

Revealing her state in during final moments, Dr Samdani said that "in her final moments she had a smile on her face." He further added, "Ever since I have been treating her, Lata didi used to talk very little and didn't speak much. However, God had different plans for her and she left all of us forever."

The legend passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. Lata Ji had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She recorded her songs in over 36 regional Indian and foreign languages.

(With agency inputs)