Washington: The Quad - a plurilateral framework comprising India, Australia, Japan and the US - has announced the launch of a public campaign to improve cyber security in these four nations. Named "Quad Cyber Challenge", Internet users across the Indo-Pacific and beyond have been invited to join it and pledge to practice safe and responsible cyber habits, the White House said.

According to a media release, the initiative reflects the Quad's continuing efforts to strengthen people's cyber security awareness and action as well as to foster a more secure and resilient cyber ecosystem to benefit economies and users everywhere. "We joined our Quad partners in launching the cyber challenge to advance cyber security across our nations. Together, we are asking people and companies to commit to simple actions to secure themselves and their customers," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

Internet users worldwide are targets of cybercrime and other malicious cyber threats that can cost trillions of dollars each year and compromise sensitive, personal data, the release said. Many cyberattacks can be guarded against by simple preventive measures, it said, adding that together, Internet users and providers can take small steps to significantly improve cybersecurity and cyber safety.

These steps include routinely installing security updates, enabling enhanced identity checks through multi-factor authentication, utilising stronger and regularly changing passphrases and knowing how to identify common online scams such as phishing. "The Challenge provides resources, such as basic cybersecurity information and training, for all users - from corporations to educational institutions, small businesses, and individuals from grade school students to the elderly - and will culminate in events during the week of April 10," the White House said.

"The Quad partners are working to ensure everyone has access to the resources needed to make informed decisions while online and using smart devices. Learn what you and your organization can do to foster a more safe, secure, and resilient cyberspace so that we can collectively be better protected from cyber threats," it said. (PTI)