Las Vegas: Graphics chip giant AMD has introduced new graphics cards that are built on the high-performance and energy-efficient RDNA 3 architecture for high-end gaming experience. The RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT are the first graphics cards powered by its new architecture, RDNA 3. AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series graphics cards deliver up to 1.7 times higher 4K gaming performance than the previous flagship graphics cards, the company announced at its flagship event here late on Thursday.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series graphics cards are expected to be available from December 13. The 7900 XTX will cost $999, and the XT is $100 cheaper at $899. "These new graphics cards are designed by gamers for gamers. As we were developing the new cards, we not only incorporated feedback from our customers, but we built in the features and capabilities we wanted to use," said Scott Herkelman, senior vice president & general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD.

"We also realised that we needed to do something different to continue pushing the envelope of the technology, and I'm proud of what the team has accomplished with AMD RDNA 3 and the Radeon RX 7900 Series graphics cards," Herkelman added. The new graphics cards are the world's first gaming graphics cards to feature an advanced AMD chiplet design.

Also read: Sony PlayStation VR2 arriving in Feb 2023 for $550

They deliver exceptional performance and superb energy efficiency to power high-frame rate 4K and higher resolution gaming in the most demanding titles. The AMD RDNA 3 architecture's chiplet design combines 5nm and 6nm process nodes, each optimised for specific jobs. The breakthrough architecture delivers up to 54 per cent more performance per watt than AMD RDNA 2 architecture, and features the world's fastest interconnect linking the graphics and memory system chiplets at up to 5.3 TB/s2.

It also offers up to 96 new unified compute units, second-generation AMD Infinity Cache technology, and up to 24 GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory with up to a 384-bit memory interface. The new graphics cards also support DisplayPort 2.1 displays capable of delivering ultra-high frame rates and stunning visuals at up to 4K 480Hz and 8K 165Hz refresh rates, said the company. The world's first gaming GPU with a chiplet design delivers up to 15 per cent higher frequencies at up to 54 per cent better power efficiency. (IANS)

(This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)