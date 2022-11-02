New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to Moscow to hold talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov on November 8. This is his maiden visit to Russia since the Ukraine war. During his visit, both ministers will hold talks where they will discuss the current state of bilateral relations and the international agenda.

Former diplomat Anil Trigunayat told ETV Bharat that the visit is an important one and timely too. "India and Russia have a special and privileged strategic partnership in which annual summits of leaders are an integral part of it. Hence the visit of EAM might be a precursor to the outcomes of the Summit," said Trigunayat.

He said that Russia is in the middle of a war and India has been urging peace and dialogue. "At Samarkand PM Modi spoke to President Putin urging that this was not an era of war. India even offered its good offices to help return to dialogue. The situation is becoming worse by the day hence EAM's visit could be an effort to help stop further escalation," the former diplomat said.

Also read: Jaishankar to visit Moscow Nov 8, discuss bilateral relations, international developments

He underlined that India will also be taking over the Chair of SCO and G20 which are important areas of discussion apart from a very large canvas of bilateral strategic engagement. "Thus the visit is an important one and timely too," he added.

“Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will talk with External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on November 8 in Moscow,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova had said. “The ministers will discuss the current state of bilateral relations and the international agenda," she said.

Lavrov visited India in April this year during which he held extensive talks with Jaishankar and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Russian President Vladimir Putin visited India in December last year to attend the India-Russia annual summit.

Meanwhile, last month, Defence minister Rajnath Singh held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu at the latter's request. During the telecon, both Ministers discussed bilateral defense cooperation as well as the deteriorating situation in Ukraine. Defence Minister Shoigu briefed Singh on the evolving situation in Ukraine, including his concerns about possible provocations through the use of a ‘dirty bomb’.