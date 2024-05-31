Excise Case: Delhi Court to Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea on June 1

New Delhi: A Delhi court is likely to hear on Saturday an application moved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking interim bail for a week on medical grounds in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja had on May 30 directed the ED to file its response to Kejriwal's plea by June 1, when period of his interim bail, granted by the Supreme Court, ends.

The court had also directed the ED to file its response by June 7 to Kejriwal's plea seeking regular bail in the case. The Supreme Court registry on Wednesday refused urgent listing of Kejriwal's plea seeking extension of his interim bail by seven days for undergoing certain medical tests, saying since he was given liberty to move the trial court for regular bail, the plea was not maintainable.

The AAP leader had sought extension of his interim bail to undergo a host of medical tests, including a PET-CT scan, in view of "sudden and unexplained weight loss coupled with high ketone levels", which are indicative of kidney, serious cardiac ailments and even cancer.

The top court had on May 10 granted 21-day interim bail to the chief minister to enable him to campaign during the Lok Sabha polls. It had directed him to surrender on June 2, a day after the last phase of the seven-phase poll gets over.

The matter relates to the alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.