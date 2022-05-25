New Delhi: The members of the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday voiced deep concern over the increasing erosion of respect for the human rights and fundamental freedom of women and girls in Afghanistan. In a statement, they also lashed out at the Taliban for imposing restrictions that limit access to education, employment, freedom of movement, and women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in public life, emphasizing that these restrictions contradict the expectations of the international community and the commitments made by the Taliban to the Afghan people.

Members of the Security Council further expressed deep concern regarding the announcements by the Taliban that all women must cover their faces in public spaces and media broadcasts, only leave home in cases of necessity, and that violations of this directive will lead to the punishment of their male relatives. They condemned the Taliban for dissolving several key national institutions. "Security Council expressed concern about the erosion of rights of women in Afghanistan.Deep concern about the Taliban announcement that women should cover their faces in public. Call for reversal of such policies", India's permanent representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti tweeted regarding the occasion.

"Deep concern on volatile security situation and Terrorism" he further added. The members called on the Taliban to swiftly reverse the policies and practices which are currently restricting the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Afghan women and girls. They also reiterated their call on the Taliban to adhere to their commitments to reopen schools for all female students without further delay.

They further expressed deep concern regarding the volatile situation in Afghanistan, including political, economic, social, and security challenges and their impact on the lives of the Afghan people, in particular continued terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, including in religious minority communities, across Afghanistan and cultivation, production, trade, and trafficking of illicit drugs.

Expressing deep concern regarding the dire humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan, the members of the UNSC recognized the need for strengthened efforts to provide humanitarian assistance and other activities that support basic human needs in Afghanistan and emphasizes that the effective delivery of humanitarian assistance requires all actors to allow full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access for all humanitarian personnel, including women.

The statement highlighted the need to help address substantial challenges facing Afghanistan’s economy, including through efforts to restore the banking and financial systems and efforts to enable the use of assets belonging to Afghanistan’s Central Bank for the benefit of the Afghan people.

The members of the Security Council requested the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) to continue to closely monitor and report on the situation, and requested the Special Representative of the Secretary-General to continue to engage with all relevant Afghan political actors and stakeholders, including relevant authorities, on these issues, by the mandate of UNAMA, and keep the Security Council informed on progress.