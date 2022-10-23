Islamabad(Pakistan): Pakistan and China are set to start three new corridors in November, in addition to the multiple billion dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), to strengthen bilateral ties. The formal launch of the projects could take place during Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China next month following the invitation by President Xi Jinping, The News International reported. The schedule of Shehbaz's trip is being worked out.

These projects, which include health and digital corridors, were announced by Pakistan's Ambassador to China Moinul Haq while speaking to the China Economic Net (CEN) in Beijing, the report said. "We would be an important source of help for China in terms of software development. So, we are working together to set up training centres in Pakistan for developing software in different fields of IT," said ambassador Haque.

Citing unidentified sources, the Pakistan newspaper said the new corridors would become sources of strengthening Pakistan-China ties and will provide a new unshakable bond of the proximity of the two nations. Launched in 2015, the CPEC is a multi-billion dollar development project, with a planned network of roads, railways and energy projects linking China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region with Pakistan's strategic Gwadar Port on the Arabian Sea.

Earlier this year, India had opposed the proposed extension of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan. "Any such actions by any party directly infringe on India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Such activities are inherently illegal, illegitimate and unacceptable, and will be treated accordingly by India," the Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in a written response.

India's position on CPEC has been clear and consistent. The CPEC passes through parts of the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh which are under illegal and forcible occupation of Pakistan and hence impinges on the issue of sovereignty and territorial integrity of India. The Indian government has said it believes that connectivity initiatives must be based on universally recognized international norms. (ANI)