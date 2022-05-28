New Delhi: The world's leading electric car (EV) manufacturing company does not have any plans to open any manufacturing plant in India in the near future, tweeted Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday. "Tesla will not set up a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell and service cars," Musk tweeted responding to a tweet from Madhusudhan from India, an EV enthusiast when he asked whether Tesla would be setting up a plant in India in the future.

Also read: Elon Musk visits Brazil's Bolsonaro to discuss Amazon plans

Tesla had objected to India's high excise duties on electric vehicles (EVs) stating that they are one of the "highest in the world". The Indian government responded by saying Tesla should set up a manufacturing plant instead. However, Tesla had plans to look at consumer demands in the Indian market before establishing a manufacturing plant. The Indian government has imposed a 100 per cent import duty on electric vehicles that cost more than $40,000 and 60 per cent on vehicles that cost $40,000 or less. This would make Tesla's cars too expensive for Indian consumers.