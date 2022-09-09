INS Tarkash is on a voyage across 3 Oceans
Published on: 6 hours ago
Port Lagos (Nigeria) : Indian Naval Ship Tarkash arrived at Port Lagos, Nigeria yesterday. The ship was welcomed by officials of the Nigerian Navy, the High Commission of India and children of the Indian Language School. INS Tarkash is on a voyage across 3 Oceans, over 24000nm & 133 Days with the mission to strengthen bridges of friendship & celebrate. (ANI)
Further Details Awaited
