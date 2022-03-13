Kyiv: Russia has escalated attacks in Western Ukraine with a deadly airstrike on a military base where its troops had trained with NATO forces, bringing the conflict closer to Poland and other members of the bloc. Ukrainians said that at least 35 people were killed and 134 wounded when over 30 cruise missiles were fired at the base, just 25 kilometres from the Polish border.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered 18th day on Sunday, here are the latest developments in the conflict: