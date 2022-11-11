Mumbai: Fights and more fights seem to be the flavour of the 16th season of Bigg Boss as the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show will have a showdown between Tina Datta and Priyanka Choudhary over kitchen duties.

A promo of the episode shows Tina asking other contestants to wait for rice as Priyanka has already occupied the gas and she's not able to cook rice. Pat comes the reply from Priyanka, who says: "Abhi banane lag rahi ho, toh kahan se milega phir kisi ko time se."

Priyanka stretches the matter and says that Tina is not telling her to make chappatis and is keeping the pan aside which is why she could not make chappatis. To which, Tina replies: "Phata hua tape recorder chalati rehti hai." The two hurled insults at each other before the promo ended with Tina telling Priyanka to "talk to my hand."

Meanwhile, after a massive showdown between Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam, the latter was evicted from the show. Started over a petty issue, the fight got blown out of proportion after Archana tried to strangulate Shiv. Most of the housemates stood by Shiv and demanded Archana's eviction for getting violent which was later obliged by show makers.

READ | Tina Datta is the ultimate enchantress in these bold pictures

Netizens and housemates hailed Shiv for not losing his calm and remaining chivalrous enough to not hit back at Archna in the manner she did. Netizens also slammed the makers for trying to put blame on Shiv for provocation while Archana has earned a name in the house for doing the same to housemates right from the word go.