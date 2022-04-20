Hyderabad (Telangana): Television actor Shweta Tiwari is known for her good looks and fitness in the industry. The actor is aging like fine wine and has managed to say relevant for more than two decades. Shweta's daughter, Palak Tiwari however, finds it 'weird' when her male friends call her mom "hot."

In a recent interview, Palak opened up about her mom receiving praise from her male friends for her impeccable looks. Talking about Shweta's charm among her friends, Palak said, "It is the weirdest thing. I have yelled at so many of my guy friends. They've not said that they have a crush on her, they're like 'dude your mom is quite hot huh' and I was like 'you say this and now my mom is gonna belo (beat with a rolling pin) like that.' So, for her everyone my age is like 'beta' and she has always been very maternal so when my friends say 'Shweta, you are so hot,' she is like, 'eh, nikal isko (throw him out).'"

Though she loves the fact that her mother is "happening" but she also finds it "weird." Palak said, "I love it. I love that she is so happening. In fact, when I was younger also, I've loved it since then. Because my nani (maternal grandmother) would normally pick me up from school, what a bratty kid I was, but the day my mom was coming to pick me up I was like 'oh, my mom is hot and good-looking and everyone is gonna be staring at her. I used to be like, 'huh, yeah, that's my mom, so.' I used to feel very cool. Till date it's like that, I was like 'that's my mom.' I am very proud of it."

Palak Tiwari has just entered the showbiz. She shot to fame after her music video Bijlee Bijlee with singer Harrdy Sandhu. She has Mangta Hai music video coming up next, in which, she will be seen opposite Aditya Seal. Palak will also be making her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.