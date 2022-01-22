Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari was spotted with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan on Friday night in Mumbai. The aspiring actors have never been spotted together in the past before this and their appearance together has sparked dating rumours.

Ibrahim and Palak were snapped together while exiting a plush hangout place in Mumbai's Bandra area. Dating rumours were afloat on social media soon after the pictures and videos of the two went viral on the internet.

According to reports, Ibrahim Ali Khan took Palak Tiwari out on a dinner date and got clicked while coming out of the cafe. The duo decided to step out of the restaurant separately and Palak was later clicked hiding her face while sitting in a car with Ibrahim.

However, what grabbed the netizens’ attention was why was she hiding her face. While Ibrahim looked comfortable and was even seen blushing at one point, netizens found Palak "overacting" and even asked "Why so much drama?" instead of handling the situation with grace.

While Palak is awaiting the release of her debut film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, Ibrahim is assisting Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.